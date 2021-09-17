Enrollment Counselor
MMU invites applications for the position of Enrollment Counselor. We seek candidates who can effectively articulate and sell the value of a liberal arts education and the distinctive features of Mount Marty University through both written and public speaking skills. Candidates should have a team-oriented disposition, competitive spirit, high level of energy and a sense of humor. Initiative, self-direction, adaptability and an ability to engage students from diverse backgrounds are also essential qualities.
This position is responsible for consistent and effective correspondence with prospective students and/or appropriate family members; providing academic and financial aid counseling; development of recruitment strategies specific to assigned territory; active participation in on-campus recruitment-related events; and focused attention to the complete prospective student campus visit experience. These responsibilities include travel, including overnights (primarily in the fall months), and non-traditional hours, including evening and occasional weekend commitments.
Previous experience or interest in student recruitment, sales, marketing, and/or counseling preferred. A bachelor’s degree and driver’s license are required. This is full-time position.
Director of Career and International Support Services
The Director of Career and International Support Services oversees and manages all aspects of the Career Services department including, but not limited to: the development of job leads and employer relations, assisting students in career placement, communication with employers, alumni and previous graduates, and building relationships with faculty and staff to ensure proper student placement in future jobs, internships/externships.
The director manages Mount Marty University’s international exchange partner relationships, international exchange student recruitment and the maintenance of international student records and files. They are responsible for full compliance with all aspects of SEVIS and serve as lead PDSO. This includes the tracking and maintenance of student records within SEVIS, and requires specialized knowledge for the understanding and application of federal regulations, academic policies and procedures. The director also oversees the organization of support services for MMU’s international population, including: orientation, advising, support activities, and programming.
A bachelor’s degree in education, business, psychology, or related field and at least two years teaching experience, counseling experience, or personal coaching required with a master’s degree preferred.
Assistant Director of Annual and Athletic Giving
Mount Marty is looking to hire an Assistant Director of Annual and Athletic Giving. This full-time position will be responsible for supporting the organization’s fundraising efforts through assistance with annual giving appeals and events, overseeing athletic giving initiatives, and spearheading the stewardship of gifts and donors to the University.
Bachelor’s degree in a liberal arts discipline preferred, previous and/or current professional experience in higher education/non desired, ability to maintain confidential information with tact and discretion, outstanding interpersonal, written, and phone communication skills, ability to work independently and as a team, proven organizational skills with strong attention to detail, proficient with computers, Microsoft and Google products, and ability to exercise sound judgement and be highly adaptive to change.
For all positions apply online at www.mountmarty.edu “Careers at Mount Marty” with a cover letter, resume, and list of contact information for three references.
MMU is an EEO Employer www.mountmarty.edu
