$2,000 Sign On Bonus For Evening Shift Production Positions

$1,000 Sign On Bonus For Day & Weekend Shift Production Positions

WALK-IN INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE DAILY

CURRENT OPENINGS INCLUDE:

•Assembler

•CNC Machinist

•Design Engineer

•Electrical Controls Programmer

•Electrician

•Equipment Sales Coordinator

•Financial Accounting Manager

•Inside Equipment Sales Applications Manager

•Inventory & Production Control Manager

•Machine Operator•Manufacturing Engineer

•Material Handler

•New Product Development Engineer

•Product Verification & Validation Test Engineer

•Technical Sales Engineer

•Welder (Regular or Flux Core)

Immediate Benefits & Relocation Assistance Available.

Apply at:

Astec, (formerly known as Kolberg-Pioneer)700 W. 21st St., Yankton, SD 57078 605-665-9311 • www.astecjobs.com

EOE

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.