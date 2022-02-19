WE'RE HIRING

Isanti Community Schools Seeking to Fill:

  • K-5 Elementary Teacher
  • Middle School Science Teacher (6th, 7th & 8th grade)
  • High School Special Education Teacher
  • High School English Language Arts Teacher(English I-IV, Creative Writing, Yearbook)
  • Elementary Special Education Teacher

Salary Schedule: As outlined in negotiated agreement, Base Salary for 2022-23 School year is $40,720.00.

Full family insurance premiums paid by district. Single dental and vision is paid by the district. We also accept all years of service.

Go to our school homepage www.santeeschools.org for more information and application procedure.

