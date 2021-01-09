Wagner Community Memorial Hospital; is currently seeking to fill two of the following positions:
Full-Time Medical Technologist - ASCP Certification or eligibility is required $10,000 3-YEAR RETENTION BONUS FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS. Compensation starting at $25/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience. Scheduled at 80 hours per two-week pay period with rotating weekday/weekend/holiday shifts and NO call time.
Full-Time Medical Laboratory Technician - ASCP Certification or eligibility is required
$10,000 3-YEAR RETENTION BONUS FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS
Compensation starting at $20/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience. Scheduled at 80 hours per two-week pay period with rotating weekday/weekend/holiday shifts and NO call time.
Full-Time Medical Assistant SD MA license is required
Compensation starting at $20/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience.
Schedule: Monday Friday at 80 hours per two-week pay period
Full-Time Phlebotomist HS diploma/GED, phlebotomy training/experience preferred
Compensation starting at $15/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience.
Schedule: Monday Friday at 80 hours per two-week pay period
All positions will provide exceptional care and service to patients in the laboratory setting. Potential benefits include life insurance, health insurance, dental insurance, PTO, ESL, retirement.
Applications may be completed online at:
For questions, contact: Yelle Turner, Human Resources at Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera 513 3rd St. SW, PO Box 280, Wagner, SD 57380, (605) 384-7232, Yelle.Turner@avera.org
Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation.
