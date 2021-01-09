Wagner Community Memorial Hospital; is currently seeking to fill two of the following positions:

Full-Time Medical Technologist - ASCP Certification or eligibility is required $10,000 3-YEAR RETENTION BONUS FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS. Compensation starting at $25/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience. Scheduled at 80 hours per two-week pay period with rotating weekday/weekend/holiday shifts and NO call time.

Full-Time Medical Laboratory Technician - ASCP Certification or eligibility is required

$10,000 3-YEAR RETENTION BONUS FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS

Compensation starting at $20/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience. Scheduled at 80 hours per two-week pay period with rotating weekday/weekend/holiday shifts and NO call time.

Full-Time Medical Assistant SD MA license is required

Compensation starting at $20/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience.

Schedule: Monday Friday at 80 hours per two-week pay period

Full-Time Phlebotomist HS diploma/GED, phlebotomy training/experience preferred

Compensation starting at $15/hour, with substantial adjustments for experience.

Schedule: Monday Friday at 80 hours per two-week pay period

All positions will provide exceptional care and service to patients in the laboratory setting. Potential benefits include life insurance, health insurance, dental insurance, PTO, ESL, retirement.

Applications may be completed online at:

http://www.avera.org/careers/

For questions, contact: Yelle Turner, Human Resources at Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera 513 3rd St. SW, PO Box 280, Wagner, SD 57380, (605) 384-7232, Yelle.Turner@avera.org

Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.