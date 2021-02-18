Immediate
CNA Opportunities
Tri State Nursing is looking for CNAs to work immediately at the Human Service Center in Yankton.
A South Dakota license and BLS certification are required.
One year of nursing experience is preferred.
Please apply online at:
