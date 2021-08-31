Chief of Police
The City of Avon is looking for a new Chief of Police. Responsibilities include managing the operations of the police department, including record keeping activities and patrolling the community to maintain public order. The successful candidate must exercise independent judgment and use discretion during daily patrol activities, must have graduated high school or have a GED with no criminal convictions that resulted in incarceration, and hold a valid South Dakota driver’s license with acceptable driving record. State certification as a law enforcement officer must be completed within one year of hire date. The position requires work rotation of various shifts. Wage is dependent on experience. A full benefit package is included with the position.
Please send your resume’ to:
The City of Avon, P.O. Box 207
Avon, SD 57315
The position will remain open until filled.
If you have any questions, please call and speak to Twyla Simmons, the Finance Officer for the city, at 605-286-3694 or 605-464-4724.
