We are looking to fill a full time Breaking Manager position at our Bloomfield location to manage the operations of the processing department.
The job will entail producing high quality product at the lowest possible cost consistent with good manufacturing practices. The position will oversee all areas of processing, record keeping, managing a budget as well as providing a safe work environment for all personnel.
To apply, visit our website at www.michaelfoods.com and click on Careers.
For questions or further assistance, call Kristy Mackeprang at 402-373-6300.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Vet/Disabled
Michael Foods, Inc. in Bloomfield, NE offers several benefits for full time employees that include a great insurance package along with holiday pay, paid time off, 401(k) and incentive program.
We have the honor and responsibility of working in food – a critical infrastructure industry during this time of global crisis. We are working around the clock to keep inventory flowing to our retailers and to help feed the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.