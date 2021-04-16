Administrative Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs. This full-time position will assist the VPAA in all aspects of his work by researching, compiling, and following through on numerous projects to ensure the academic program runs smoothly. This position
will serve as recording secretary for numerous academic meetings,
assist with coordinating campus visits (HLC, applicants, consultants,
lectures, etc.), assist in annual budget process and faculty workload
assignments, issue faculty appointment letters, and other duties as
assigned by the VPAA. The selected individual should have a professional demeanor,
excellent relationship skills, and strong organizational, written and
verbal communication skills. The successful candidate will also have
great attention to detail, the ability to identify problems, manage
sensitive issues professionally and confidentially and proficient in the
use of current office technology. A Bachelors degree required with five
years experience in a similar office management position, preferably in
higher education. Assistant Registrar. Mount Marty University invites applications for a full-time Assistant Registrar. This position provides courteous and informed service to
students, faculty and staff concerning policies and procedures relating
to records, registration, scheduling, and other university matters. This
position manages general office operations, student employees, dual
credit, transcript delivery and catalog publication. This position assists
with commencement preparations, scheduling and registration and
will be cross-trained in all core Registrar functions.
The selected individual should have professional demeanor,
ability to multitask and problem solve, excellent customer service
and computer skills and strong organizational, written and verbal
communication skills. The successful candidate will also have great
attention to detail, ability to use independent judgement and manage
and impart confidential information. A bachelors degree or experience
in higher education setting preferred.
Apply online for all open positions at
https://www.mountmarty.edu/about-us/careers/
with a letter of application, resume, and list of three references. Mount Marty University. MMU is an EEO Employer. www.mountmarty.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.