LIVE-IN CAREGIVER
Seeking live-in caregiver for elderly woman with mild dementia. Caregiver would need to be in the home evenings/nights and at least three weekends per month.
Family will provide for 40-50 hours of daytime back-up care per week to allow caregiver time away from the home. Home is located on beautiful farm in Northeast Nebraska near Yankton.
Duties include meal preparation and light housework. Base salary of $600/per week, salary would vary based on back-up care needed. Applicant should be comfortable living in a rural location and have experience working with the elderly. Call 925-785-
2437.
