Earn Up To $15,000 This Summer!
Driving
In a Fun Working Environment at a Family Owned Business!
Gayville and/or Spink Locations No experience or CDL is required to start work.
Paid training to get your proper certifications.
Must be 18 or older with a clean driving record and can pass a drug test.
Apply Today!
Before these positions are filled
Contact Jimmy at:
Valley Ag Supply
509 Washington St, Gayville, SD
605-267-3100 • jimmy@valleyagsupply.com
