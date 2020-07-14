Yankton School District is accepting applications for the following positions
Supervisor of Building & Grounds
GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Directs activities relating to the operation and maintenance of facilities, grounds and equipment in school buildings and offices. Essential duties include: supervision of custodial & maintenance staff, establishes programs to provide staff training; performs inspections, ensures safety and code compliance, coordinates preventative maintenance programs, programming and monitoring HVAC systems, purchasing and bid procurement, coordination of contractors and other trade services for care &
upkeep of school buildings/ grounds, annual and long-term budgeting and project planning. Promotes a positive image of the Yankton School District and establishes and maintains cooperative working relationships. Salary commensurate with experience. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave and other voluntary insurance offerings. REQUIREMENTS: Four-year college program, two-year technical school program or trade school certificate: or two -four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. EXPERIENCE DESIRED: One-three years in a related field.
Full Time Evening Custodian at YHS
Year round position. 40/hrs per week. Hours vary. Custodial or housekeeping experience preferred, but willing to train. Eligible for medical insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid sick leave and other voluntary insurance offerings.
Paraprofessional Positions open until filled.
Starting wage - $15.00/hr. Work hours vary. Preference may be given to applicants with a background in K-12 education, special education or early childhood education. Selected applicants must provide qualifying documentation.
Part-time Concession Workers & Supervisors
During the school year for school concessions at games and meets. Workers $13/hr. Supervisors $16.60/hr.
Part-Time Child Nutrition General Assistant
Assists in food preparation, record keeping, serving food and dish room. 6:00 am – 10:00 am. $13.05/hr.
Part-Time Child Nutrition Dishwasher/Server
10:30 am – 2:30 pm. $13.05/hr.
Substitute Child Nutrition Workers
Assist in food preparation, dish room, general cleaning and sanitation of work and serving areas, food packaging and distribution to satellite locations. $13.05 per hour.
For all positions apply online at:
www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online come to the
YSD Administration Building, 2410 West City Limits Rd., Yankton,
between 7:30am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.