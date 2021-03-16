Part Time Help Wanted
Custodial Maintenance Workers Assist with the cleaning of buildings and grounds which include modern and basic restroom facilities, picnic shelters, and camping cabins.
Position requires working outside in a variety of weather conditions.
Please pick up an application at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area Welcome Center located 5 miles west of Yankton on Highway 52 or call Shane at (605) 668-2985 ext. 11 for more information.
$10.89 / hr. EOE
