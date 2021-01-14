Join the Larsen Carpet Team
We are looking for a floor covering installer to join our business. Our crew will train the right person. We offer paid vacation, holidays. Typical work day 8am-5pm.
605-665-2067 or stop in person 208 Walnut, Yankton or email kim@larsencarpet.com
