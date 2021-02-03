Full-Time Positions Available
Farm Department & Tool Department
We are looking for an individual who is a motivated self-starter and team player. This position includes a full benefit package, including paid vacation that accumulates from start date. $2.50 shift differential for weekends and holidays. 6 paid holidays per year. Sick leave, health insurance with dental, 401K and employee discount. Competitive wage. Some experience helpful but not necessary. Every other weekend required.
Please apply at our Yankton store.
