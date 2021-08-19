$2,000 Sign On Bonus for Evening Shift Production Positions
$1,000 Sign On Bonus for Day and Weekend Shift Production Positions
WALK-IN INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE DAILY
CURRENT OPENINGS INCLUDE:
•Accounts Payable Clerk
•Assembler
•CNC Machinist
•Electrician
•Machine Operator
•Manufacturing Engineer
•Material Handler
•Painter/Shotblaster
•Procurement Expeditor
•QA Inspector
•Welder
(Regular or Flux Core)
Immediate Benefits & Relocation Assistance Available.
Apply at:
ASTEC (formerly known as Kolberg-Pioneer)
700 W. 21st St., Yankton, SD 57078
605-665-9311 • www.astecindustries.com
EOE
