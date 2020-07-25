Academic Records Analyst
The Enrollment Service Center (ESC) in Vermillion is seeking an Academic Records Analyst who will work in a central Board of Regents department with academic and admission student records. This is a full time benefits
eligible position located on the campus of USD. Under the general direction of the ESC Director, the incumbent is responsible for coordinating all admissions
application processing for the system as well as several academic functions, including – but not limited to –End-of-Term Processing, Maintenance of Student Records, Registration Priority Planning, as well as multiple other system information analyst processes. ESC also manages various other system areas of academic records and transcript production and assures compliance with all applicable policies for the Board of Regents.
Education: Entry to this classification requires general knowledge and skills in an applicable administrative and/or program field. Completion of a baccalaureate degree is required along with administrative work experience
involving study, analysis, and/or evaluation of administrative policies, procedures, practices, or programs. Two to three years of relevant experience in higher education or related field is preferred. Significant and meaningful
experience with a student information system is optimal.
Preferred Qualifications and Specialized Skills:
• Ability to work independently with attention to detail and to manage multiple priorities based on fluctuating cyclical phases
• Ability to work under pressure and tolerate ambiguity and change
• Ability to perform complex procedures requiring high degree of familiarity with relevant data
• Excellent problem-solving skills ensuring smooth operation of academic and admission processing and other related duties
• Strong verbal communication skills with the ability to maintain composure, collegiality, and effectiveness
• Expertise in leading meetings and reaching consensus
• Ability to effectively handle complaints and problems, and generate options and alternate solutions to resolve these situations. On infrequent occasions when action at a higher level is required, the incumbent refers the individual to the appropriate authority.
• Understanding of the 1974 Family Educational Rights to Privacy Act (FERPA) in terms of releasing information on students
Benefits: SDBOR offers a wide range of benefits including medical, dental, and flexible benefits, retirement plans, compensation packages, paid holidays, and vacation leave. Employees also have access to internal and statesponsored
training as well as reduced tuition for state-supported courses at all State of South Dakota academic institutions. Any offer of employment is contingent on the verification of credentials and other information required by law and/or policies, including but not limited to, a criminal background check.
Academic Records Analyst
Applicants should apply online at https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu/postings/19929.
The system will guide you through the electronic application process.
SDBOR is an AA/EEO Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.