Head Start Classroom Teacher-Yankton For 2020-21 School Year.
Experience (1-year teaching in a Pre-school age setting) and/or degree in Early Childhood Education/Development, SD Teacher Certification with Pre-K endorsement
preferred. Minimum base Salary $34,617.00.
E-mail resume to debbie.merkwan@sccdinc.com or call 1-877-384-3683.
