Looking for a career with great benefits and excellent starting wage?

Koletzky Implement, a local farm equipment dealer for nearly 60 years, is looking to add a Warranty Writer

This position offers 401K retirement with company match, health insurance,

paid time off, overtime pay, holiday pay and more!

To apply send resume to: sales@koletzkyimplement.com or contact Jae Koletzky

at 605-665-3872

Koletzky Implement

2302 E. Hwy. 50, Yankton, SD

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.