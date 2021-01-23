Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.