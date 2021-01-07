Immediate Opening 

Carpet Cleaning and

Water Restoration Technician

Do Something Different Every Day!

Willing to train right person.

Construction background preferred but not needed.

Paid vacation and holidays.

Benefits. Flexible hours.

Must have clean driving record and valid license.

Must pass background check.

Intek Cleaning and Restoration 

Serving Vermillion and Yankton area.

CALL TODAY

605-689-2220

www.intekclean.com

