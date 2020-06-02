MIKE DURFEE JAIL HIRING
**Hiring Food Service Supervisors**
The Food Service Supervisor is responsible for assisting in the successful operation
of a dining service location and to help ensure client satisfaction.
Duties of this position include supervising daily food production to ensure that standards of quality are being met consistently. The ideal candidate will have experience supervising multiple employees and have strong interpersonal and organizational skills. This position requires standing, walking, and bending throughout the entire work day and the ability to lift, stack and maneuver objects that may weigh 30 to 50 pounds.
Apply now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.