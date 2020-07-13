Financial Services Officer Wanted
Are you a highly-motivated self-starter searching for an opportunity to grow a career in ag lending? Farm Credit Services of America is seeking a Financial Services Officer in Yankon, SD responsible for marketing and promoting all of the Associations' core products to an assigned full-time customer segment, as well as for building holistic relationships with customers and prospects. Advise customers in determining the best products to meet their financial needs. The incumbent will be highly organized and develop an in-depth understanding of each customer and prospect's current financial position and operational plan in order to provide innovative and workable product and service alternatives.
Education and/or experience equivalent to a bachelors degree in business, finance or economics is required. Proven sales, lending, or credit analysis experience in an agriculturally related field and knowledge of the federal crop insurance program is preferred.
What we offer:
7 paid holidays, 18 vacation days and 15 sick days
Excellent health, dental and vision insurance
6 weeks paid parental leave
Tuition reimbursement
Apply at fcsamerica.com/careers
EEO/AA/Vets/Disabled
