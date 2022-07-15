ANIMAL HEALTH CLINIC JOB OPENINGS: Full-time Registered/ Licensed Veterinary Technician for a small animal practice, full-time Veterinary Assistant and a full-time Kennel Worker/Clinic Cleaner.

Past experience working in a veterinary clinic or boarding facility is preferred. Hourly wage based on experience and benefits provided for full-time positions (does not include health insurance).

Cover letter and resume can be emailed to animalhealth@iw.net as well as any specific questions you may have prior to applying for a position.

