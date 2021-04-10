Communications Director
Sacred Heart Monastery is looking for a person to manage the development, implementation, and coordination of online social media presence, public relations and marketing materials, with the goal of promoting the mission of the Yankton Benedictine Sisters and a positive image of women religious.
Prefer Associate or Bachelor degree in Graphic Design, Communications or related field, Information Technology experience and working knowledge of Adobe Indesign, Photoshop & Word Press helpful. Strong writing skills required.
Pay based on experience. Benefits available.
This is a full-time position.
Apply at
1005 W. 8th St.
Yankton, SD 57078
605-668-6284
