SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS
EOE
Now offering an additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions.
Mental Health Associate (Adolescent & Adult) $17.48 + $1 shift pay + weekend pay LPN Part-Time & Full-Time $20.54-$23.78 + shift pay
+ weekend pay Psychologist DOQ Occupational Therapy Assistant $16.89-$17.74 DOQ Psychiatric Social Worker (MSW) $22.63 Building Maintenance Specialist (Electrician) $19.07-$20.03 DOQ Medical Technologist
(part-time) DOQ Custodial Crew Leader $11.50 + $1.50 weekend pay
+ $1.00 geriatric pay Weekend RN Positions $29.51-$34.16 + shift pay
+ weekend pay Secretary (part-time) $12.39 Mental Health Aide/CNA
$1,000 Hiring Incentive $13.69-$14.38/hour DOQ +$1/hour pm shift +$1.50/hour night shift +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay Nurse $3,200 Hiring Incentive $25.66-$29.70/hour DOQ +$1/hour pm shift +$1.50/hour night shift +$1 geriatric pay + weekend pay New Grads Eligible! For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office Call (605)668-3118 HSC offers an excellent benefits package (for full and part-time positions) that includes:
3 weeks paid vacation 10 paid holidays per year Employer-paid health
insurance Fully-matched retirement plan for employees & more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.