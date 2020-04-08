OPERATORS
Great Plains Processing in Yankton, SD is looking to hire Operators to work 10pm-6am and 2pm-10pm shift. This is a full-time position with a full benefits package. Wage range is $15.00-$23.00/hour plus shift differential.
For more details about the position or to apply please visit our website www.gpp-co.com/career-opportunities. For additional questions please email
