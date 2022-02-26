Housekeeper & Patient Care Technician - Avera Feb 26, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Housekeeper$1,000 Sign On Bonus!-Full time benefit eligible position at Avera Sister James Care Center -Day hours: 6:30am-2:30pm-Clean resident rooms, baths, offices, halls, etc.*No experience requiredPatient Care Technician-Full time benefit eligible position at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital -2:30-11pm shift-Provide direct patient care under the direction of a nurse*Must be 18 years or olderAvera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.Apply online at www.averajobs.org orcontact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questionsAvera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action EmployerMinority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated Feb 25, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Housekeeper & Patient Care Technician - Avera 17 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFormer County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor ChargesDouglas PearsonCarole KoletzkyUpdate: Man Resentenced In 2019 Manslaughter CaseA Four-Lane Future?Eldean ‘Dean’ LippertSchlimgen Resigns As Mount Marty Women’s Basketball CoachDaily Record: ArrestsRoy ReichleCherilyn Mudder Images CommentedLetter: Saving Democracy (50)Matters Of Medicine (43)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Letter: An Unnecessary War (26)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Protecting Children (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Cold War Shivers (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
