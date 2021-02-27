Yankton Housing and Redevelopment Commission Executive Director. The Yankton Housing and Redevelopment commission is seeking qualified applicants for their Executive Director.
This position provides safe, sanitary, affordable housing for the disabled, elderly and working poor in our community. Through contract with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development also provides rent assistance to families in Yankton County, Bon Homme County, Gregory County, Tripp County and the City of Lake Andes. This employee must be proficient with technology, as well as knowledge of federal, state, city rules, regulations, policies and procedures related to public housing assistance. The qualifications for this position are a bachelors degree in Business or Public Administration and three (3) years of related experience in housing, social work, or non-profit welfare assistance program management. A related masters degree may substitute for one year of experience.
The starting salary for this position is $50,000 annually, plus benefits DOE/DOQ. Benefits include health, dental, vision, and life insurance, in addition to SDRS retirement. Vacation and sick time are also included. Deadline for application is March 13, 2021. Please submit a resume and cover letter to Corey Pospisil, Director of Human Resources at CPospisil@cityofyanton.org or on the City website www.cityofyankton.org. Persons needing accommodation in order to apply for this position should contact (605) 668-5222.
New employees must meet pre-employment physical, drug screen requirements and background check.
