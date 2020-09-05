Exciting Position is Available!
Check This Out!
MASABA is looking to hire a Field Service Technician
Performs on-site and off-site technical support; some travel; experience: 5 to 10 years of field services required.
For more information, please contact Wendy at 605-658-8928 or visit www.masabainc.com
