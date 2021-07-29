JOB OPENING
Manitou is hiring a Quality Manager to plan, implement and administer policies, ensure compliance and prevent warranty claims
Quality Manager
Manitou offers competitive wages & outstanding benefits including, 12 paid holidays, medical, dental, PTO, disability and a robust matching 401(k).
If you are interested in joining our team please submit your resume to: https://career5.successfactors.eu/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=40178&company=MANITOU
900 Ferdig St., Yankton, SD 57078
Pre-employment drug screen is required. Manitou is an EOE.
