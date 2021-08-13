PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Full-time (40-hours/week) hourly. 4 days/week schedule, NO weekends or holidays. Full benefit package included.
Peloton Physical Therapy is looking for a Full-time Physical Therapist for our growing Outpatient-Orthopedic/Sports Clinic in Yankton, SD. Peloton PT is a well-established clinic in Yankton and is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist to work with patients requiring Physical Therapy of all types with emphasis on orthopedic problems, recent orthopedic surgical interventions, and general strengthening, chronic pain, and balance issues.
Please send resume to Pelotonpt@iw.net, or drop off at our clinic at 1101 Broadway Ave. Ste 115B in Yankton, or contact us at 605-260-5003.
