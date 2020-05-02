ESU #1 Seeks Applicants For The Following Full-Time Position For The 2020-21 School Year

Occupational Therapist

This position is subject to a veterans preference.

Join a team of professionals committed to providing quality services to children in Northeast Nebraska. We offer competitive wages and an excellent benefit package.

Submit an application by visiting: www.esu1.org

Send letter of interest, resume and credentials to:

Personnel

ESU#1

211 Tenth Street

Wakefield, NE 68784-5014

402.287.2061

