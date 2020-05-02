ESU #1 Seeks Applicants For The Following Full-Time Position For The 2020-21 School Year
Occupational Therapist
This position is subject to a veterans preference.
Join a team of professionals committed to providing quality services to children in Northeast Nebraska. We offer competitive wages and an excellent benefit package.
Submit an application by visiting: www.esu1.org
Send letter of interest, resume and credentials to:
Personnel
ESU#1
211 Tenth Street
Wakefield, NE 68784-5014
402.287.2061
