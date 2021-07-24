Are you looking for a career helping the citizens of South Dakota?
COURT REPORTER or COMPUTER ASSISTED COURT RECORDER
PIERRE, SD
The South Dakota Unified Judicial System is hiring for a full time, benefited Court Reporter or Computer Assisted Court Recorder in Vermillion. Court Reporter starting salary is $24.07 to $25.28 per hour; depending on experience. Computer Assisted Court Recorder is $17.68 per hour. The State of South Dakota is an equal opportunity employer. Benefits include employee health and life insurance; FSA and HSA accounts; paid time off including vacation, sick, and paid holidays; flexible benefits such as dental and vision, and short and long term disability; state funded retirement plan; employee assistance program and so much more!
For more information of minimum qualifications, job description, and how to apply visit http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus, Requisition 16363.
Open Until Filled. Successful completion of a criminal background investigation is required for employment.
