Now Hiring
Must have previous Experience:
Food & Beverage Assistant
IT Assistant
Security
Apply at OhiyaCasino.com or call 402-857-3860 for more details and/or to pick up an application.
Ohiya Casino & Resort is an alcohol & drug free workplace
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Must have a high school diploma or be in the process of receiving GED. Must be able to work in a smoke related environment. Must have valid Driver's License.
PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS: Prior work experience. College Degree.
7 Miles East of Niobrara, NE
402.857.3860 - OhiyaCasino.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.