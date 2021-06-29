Adjunct

Mount Marty University is seeking individuals to fill the following adjunct faculty positions for the 2021-2022 academic year:

Chemistry: CHM 101 Introductory Chemistry I

Schedule: Lecture 11:00 am to 11:50 am, M, W, F, Laboratory: 8 am to 9:50 am, 10:00 am to 11:50 am Tuesday, and possibly additional section(s) on Monday, or Wednesday or Friday afternoon

Speech and Theatre: STH 130 Speech Communication (2 sections)

Schedule: MWF 1-1:50 p.m. and 2-2:50 p.m.

Math: MTH 150 College Algebra

Schedule MTWF 8am to 8:50am

Math: MTH 180 Precalculus

Schedule T, Th 1-2:50pm

Master’s degree within discipline required; equivalent experience considered (Baccalaureate degree from an accredited college/university plus at least 18 graduate credits in discipline being taught.)

Apply online for all open positions at https://www.mountmarty.edu/about-us/careers/ with a letter of application, resume, and list of three references.

MMU is an EEO Employer www.mountmarty.edu

