Adjunct
Mount Marty University is seeking individuals to fill the following adjunct faculty positions for the 2021-2022 academic year:
Chemistry: CHM 101 Introductory Chemistry I
Schedule: Lecture 11:00 am to 11:50 am, M, W, F, Laboratory: 8 am to 9:50 am, 10:00 am to 11:50 am Tuesday, and possibly additional section(s) on Monday, or Wednesday or Friday afternoon
Speech and Theatre: STH 130 Speech Communication (2 sections)
Schedule: MWF 1-1:50 p.m. and 2-2:50 p.m.
Math: MTH 150 College Algebra
Schedule MTWF 8am to 8:50am
Math: MTH 180 Precalculus
Schedule T, Th 1-2:50pm
Master’s degree within discipline required; equivalent experience considered (Baccalaureate degree from an accredited college/university plus at least 18 graduate credits in discipline being taught.)
Apply online for all open positions at https://www.mountmarty.edu/about-us/careers/ with a letter of application, resume, and list of three references.
MMU is an EEO Employer www.mountmarty.edu
