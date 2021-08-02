PART-TIME SPORTSWRITER
The Yankton (S.D.) Press & Dakotan, a five-day-a-week daily newspaper, is seeking applicants for two part-time sportswriting positions.
The positions will aid in covering a dynamic sports market that features an NCAA Division I college athletic program. The successful applicants will assist in the sports coverage, which will include taking area game reports, staffing area events and some feature writing.
Strong writing skills and sports knowledge are needed. Social media, photography and video skills are a plus.
To apply or for more details contact:
James D. Cimburek
Sports Editor
Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan
319 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078
(605) 665-7811, ext. 106
e-mail james.cimburek@yankton.net
EOE
