FULL TIME OPENINGS
Aisles-online
Market Grill Breakfast Cook
Service Manager
Donut Finisher/Designer
Part Time Openings
• Aisles-on-line
• Delicatessen
• Sushi
• Market Grille Server, Hostess
And if you’re a busy Mom and can only work an hour or two we can work with you!
We offer flflexible scheduling and competitive pay.
Benefifits include: 10% off groceries, quarterly bonuses, $1.00 an hour extra pay on holidays, full and part-time medical benefifits,401(K) and tuition assistance.
Apply online at Hy-Vee.com/Careers
Please contact Human Resources Manager Jenn Novak with questions. 605-665-3412
HyVee, 2100 Broadway, Yankton
