FULL TIME OPENINGS

Aisles-online

Market Grill Breakfast Cook

Service Manager

Donut Finisher/Designer

Part Time Openings

• Aisles-on-line

• Delicatessen

• Sushi

• Market Grille Server, Hostess

And if you’re a busy Mom and can only work an hour or two we can work with you!

We offer flflexible scheduling and competitive pay.

Benefifits include: 10% off groceries, quarterly bonuses, $1.00 an hour extra pay on holidays, full and part-time medical  benefifits,401(K) and tuition assistance.

Apply online at Hy-Vee.com/Careers

Please contact Human Resources Manager Jenn Novak with questions. 605-665-3412

HyVee, 2100 Broadway, Yankton

