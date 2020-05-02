SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS

Now offering an Additional $1.50/hour weekend pay for some positions.

Mental Health

Aide/CNA

$1,000 Hiring Incentive

$13.42-$14.10/hour DOQ

+$1/hour pm shift

+$1.50/hour night shift

+$1 geriatric pay

+ weekend pay

Nurse

$3,200 Hiring Incentive

$23.88-$27.53/hour DOQ

+$1/hour pm shift

+$1.50/hour night shift

+$1 geriatric pay

+ weekend pay

New Grads Eligible!

Mental Health Associate

(Adolescent & Adult)

$17.13 + $1 shift pay

+ weekend pay

Psychiatric Social Worker

(Adolescent Services)

$22.63

Psychologist

DOQ

Director of Social Work

DOQ

Pharmacy Technician

$14.89

LPN

Part-Time & Full-Time

$17.13 + shift pay

+ weekend pay

Custodial Crew Leader

$11.27 + weekend pay

Scheduling Coordinator II

$14.89 + shift pay

+ weekend pay

Occupational Therapy Assistant

$16.55-$17.38 DOQ

Mental Health Assistant

(Geriatrics)

$15.64 + $1.00 shift pay +

$1.00 geriatric pay + weekend pay

Mental Health Security Officer

$14.89 + shift pay + weekend pay

HSC offers an excellent

benefits package

(for full and part-time

positions) that includes:

3 weeks paid vacation

10 paid holidays per year

Employer-paid health insurance

Fully-matched retirement

plan for employees and more!

For more info or to apply, please go to: http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus or contact any South Dakota Dept of Labor & Regulation Local Office • Call (605)668-3118

