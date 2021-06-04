Campus Experience Coordinator
Mount Marty University invites applications for a Campus Experience Coordinator. The Campus Experience Coordinator is responsible for the logistics, planning and coordination for the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse. This position will work closely with the Director of Campus Experience, Director of Student Activities and Athletic Department in order to ensure needs of all entities are met while abiding by internal policies and procedures. This position also oversees intramural and fitness offerings and will assist and cover for the Director of Campus Experience as needed. This position’s standard work will occur in late afternoon and evening with a typical work day of 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. OR 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a one hour meal break. Two years supervisory experience required.
Apply online at www.mountmarty.edu
“Careers at Mount Marty”.
MMU is an EEO Employer www.mountmarty.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.