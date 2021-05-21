Join Our Team!!
NOW HIRING:
•Registered Nurse
•Radiology Technician
•E.M.T.
•Paramedic
•Ambulance Drivers
Competitive wages, paid time off, health, dental & vision plans, matching 401K
Call Justin Kitto at 402-857-2300 ext. 261 to apply or for more information.
SANTEE HEALTH CENTER
