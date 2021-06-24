Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services Has The Following Job Openings:
Resident Assistant: One full time benefitted Resident Assistant position @ $15.00/hour plus $1.00/hour differential to include every other weekend and every other holiday – evening shift (2:30 pm-11:00 pm) with benefits including a free single health insurance policy, free life insurance policy, vacation, sick time and holiday pay with options to purchase vision and dental.
Resident Assistant: Four part time non-benefitted Resident Assistant positions @ $16.00/hour with requirement of three shifts per week to include every other weekend and every other holiday – day shift (6:30 am-3:00pm) evening shift
(2:30 pm-11:00 pm) and overnight shift (10:45 pm-6:45 am)
Licensed Addiction Counselor: One full time benefitted Licensed Addiction Counselor for the inpatient residential treatment unit
Youth & Family Counselor: Two full time benefitted Youth & Family Counselors for the Children’s Department with one position being utilized as SOC coordinator
CARE Case Manager: One full time benefitted CARE Case Manager position
All positions require passing drug/alcohol screen, passing criminal and driving background check and must possess valid driver’s license.
Please contact Julie at 605-665-4606 –
HR Department for application or more information.
Lewis & Clark
Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
1028 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.