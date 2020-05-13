FT and PT Cook/Kitchen/Waitress - JoDeans May 13, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FT and PT Cook/Kitchen/Waitress Help. Apply in person to Jack or Cindy at JoDean's, 2809 Broadway, Yankton. EOE. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom apartment in Gayville. Some utilities included. Laundry facilities, off-street Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs FT and PT Cook/Kitchen/Waitress - JoDeans 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGravesite Vandalism Adds To Haas PainCOVID Update for May 10: Yankton County Sees New CaseYSD Maps Out An EndgameUPDATE 10:15 p.m.: Santee Sioux Enact Stricter Travel Restrictions‘We Were Blessed’Daily Record: ArrestsSantee Tribe Closes Down Reservation After COVID-19 Positive TestProgress ReportOne Killed In Turner County Accident SaturdayDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘An Embarrassment’ (21)Letter: Country, Not Party (19)Letter: Democrats At It Again (11)Letter: The Ratings Game (11)Letter: Church Is Essential (6)Letter: Looking For Leadership (6)Letter: Two Belief Systems (6)Letter: Marijuana, Meth And COVID-19 (5)Some Open Questions (4)Letter: Making Adjustments (4) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
