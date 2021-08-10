Mike Durfee
Food Service Worker
Starting Wage $18.00 per hour
Looking for a rewarding career? Want weekly pay checks?
Sign on bonus of $2,000?
Work with other staff performing job duties in the kitchen from washing dishes to cooking and serving trays. Can you keep an area clean? Follow directions, work well other? How about stability of 40 hour work weeks. Must be able to pass background check and UA. Morning and PM shifts available, availability to work weekends and holidays. Other benefits include healthcare, dental, vision PTO, vacation, 401K.
Please send resume that includes phone number and email, and we will be back with you to schedule an interview.
Call 701-425-7888
