Variety of positions available including Nurses, CNAs, Mental Health Associates, Custodial Crew Leaders and more!
HIRING EVENT
Thursday, April 22, 2021
10:00 am 3:00 pm
132 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
(old chapel building on HSC South campus)
Bring your resume!
Hiring incentives, shift pay, weekend pay!
Interviews on the spot!
The State of South Dakota offers an excellent benefits package including 3 weeks paid vacation; employer paid health insurance for employee, fully matched retirement plan, 10 paid holidays per year, and more!
Call 605-668-3118 for more info!
