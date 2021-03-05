Northern Extrusion Tooling Inc. New starting pay for 2021. Full-time day and night shifts with overtime and some weekends required. Starting wage is $18.80 plus $2.25 for night shift premium equals $21.05 (night). Excellent benefits package. Must be 18 years of age and have completed high school. Lifting requirements of 100 lbs. Background check and drug test will be conducted. Apply in person at: Norther Extrusion Tooling Inc. 905 W. 19th St. PO Box 562 Yankton, SD 57078 605-665-3603.
