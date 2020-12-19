Closing Specialist Wanted
Are you a highly-motivated self-starter searching for an
opportunity to grow a career in ag lending? Farm Credit
Services of America is seeking a Closing Specialist in our
Yankton, SD location responsible to perform closing
function from the point of loan approval through loan
finaling.
This includes: document preparation, authoring
appropriate communications, initiating title work,
resolving title exceptions, pre-closing conditions,
scheduling, coordinating and leading closing meetings,
confirming the accuracy of pricing and fees, ordering lien
searches, recording and filing documents, and finaling
the loan. Ideal candidate will have three to five years of
related college and/or related experience or specialized
training. Knowledge of agriculture is a plus.
What we offer:
• 7 paid holidays, 18 vacation days and 15 sick days
• Excellent health, dental and vision insurance
• 6 weeks paid parental leave
• Tuition reimbursement
Apply at https://careers.fcsamerica.com.
EEO/AA/Vets/Disabled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.