Closing Specialist Wanted

Are you a highly-motivated self-starter searching for an

opportunity to grow a career in ag lending? Farm Credit

Services of America is seeking a Closing Specialist in our

Yankton, SD location responsible to perform closing

function from the point of loan approval through loan

finaling.

This includes: document preparation, authoring

appropriate communications, initiating title work,

resolving title exceptions, pre-closing conditions,

scheduling, coordinating and leading closing meetings,

confirming the accuracy of pricing and fees, ordering lien

searches, recording and filing documents, and finaling

the loan. Ideal candidate will have three to five years of

related college and/or related experience or specialized

training. Knowledge of agriculture is a plus.

What we offer:

• 7 paid holidays, 18 vacation days and 15 sick days

• Excellent health, dental and vision insurance

• 6 weeks paid parental leave

• Tuition reimbursement

Apply at https://careers.fcsamerica.com.

EEO/AA/Vets/Disabled

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.