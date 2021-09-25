Carpet Cleaning and Water Restoration Technician - INTEK Sep 25, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IMMEDIATE OPENINGCarpet Cleaning and Water Restoration TechnicianDo Something Different Every Day! Willing to train right person.Construction background preferred but not needed.Paid vacation and holidays.Benefits. Flexible hours. Must have clean driving record and valid license.Must pass background check.INTEK CLEANING & RESTORATIONCALL TODAY605-689-2220www.intekclean.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - SOUTH DAKOTA HUMAN SERVICES CENTER 8 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Two Involved In Sept. 11 Accident Near Freeman Pass AwayDOT Raises Discovery Bridge Speed LimitRichard ‘Dick’ SloweyDaily Record: ArrestsThree Injured In Freeman CrashNytalia AshesA Class ActLancers Fall At No. 3 MorningsideAvon: Protection Order Over Killing Of Dog Is DeniedCedar Co. Fair President Honored For Leadership Images CommentedLetter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (34)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Letter: Constitutional Question (25)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Letter: Up Your Game (21)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (11)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (9)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Science Lacking Behind SD Predator Bounty Program (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Real American Beef: Label It (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
