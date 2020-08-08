SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
NUTRITION ASSISTANT – YANKTON/WAGNER, SD
FOOD & FAMILIES PROGRAMS – SDSU EXTENSION
$13.69 - $15.50/hour, depending upon qualifi cations, plus benefi ts. SDSU,
rated the #2 Best Employer in the State of South Dakota by Forbes, is
seeking a Nutrition Assistant who will provide research-based, hands-on
food and nutrition educational programming to individuals, families and
children with limited fi nancial resources. The goal of this position is to
strengthen the participant’s knowledge regarding healthy food choices,
managing food resource dollars and food safety. Valid driver’s license
is required. This position is located in Yankton or Wagner, SD. Routine
travel to conduct classes at various sites is required, along with some
overnight travel for training. Some evening and weekend work may be
required. Food and nutrition selection, preparation and safety knowledge
and/or experience is preferred; must be able to work with people in
struggling circumstances; and organizational networking skills, informal
teaching experience and/or skills and ability to work well with adults and
youth are desired. SDSU is a tobacco free environment. This position is
subject to SDSU’s Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy 4:14. Employment is
contingent upon a successful background check. Posting #CSA00821P
Deadline: Open until fi lled. [SE8570]
SDSU accepts applications through an online
employment site—to apply visit:
Please contact SDSU Human Resources at (605) 688-4128
or HR@sdstate.edu if you have questions or require
assistance. Background check may be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.