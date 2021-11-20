Registered Nurse (Clinic Float)

-Full time days, Monday-Friday

-Position eligible for up to $10,000 in student loan repayment!

*RN license and BLS required

Registered Nurse (Float) – Emergency Unit or ICU

-Full time positions at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital

-Position eligible for up to $10,000 in student loan repayment!

-Float incentive

*RN license required

Resident Assistant

-Part time benefit eligible position in Assisted Living

-12hr day shifts; 6:30am-7pm

*CNA and Med Aide certifications required upon hire (Avera provides paid training!)

Social Worker (MSW)

-Full time position with the Coordinated Care team

-Responsible for assessing needs of patients facing chronic illness

and facilitating plans to promote effective care

*Master’s degree and MSW license required

Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.

Apply online at www.averajobs.org or contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questions

Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer

Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

