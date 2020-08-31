Full Time Positions Available!!
Are you mechanically inclined & enjoy working outdoors in the Spring & Summer?
Opportunity for overtime hours during busy seasons. Tabor Lumber Coop is looking for custom applicators to operate large farm equipment. Valid Driver’s license
required. We offer competitive salary, full benefit package, paid time off, defined benefit pension plan.
Contact Kevin at (605) 463-2565 for more info
Tabor Lumber Coop
Tabor & Lesterville, South Dakota
